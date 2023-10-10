Behind-the-scenes account of how Abdullah Ahmad Badawi accepted the BN heavy defeats with grace, and his orders to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in five states.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi has been credited with preventing turmoil following Barisan Nasional’s disastrous outing in the 2008 general election, when the coalition lost its two-thirds parliamentary majority and control of five states.

Abdullah, who was BN chairman, is said to have acted like a statesman despite the huge electoral defeats.

When Abdullah, known as Pak Lah, was informed of the loss, he smiled and told BN not to worry, according to Kalimullah Hassan, a former advisor who is quoted in the newly-published second volume of Lim Kit Siang’s biography.

“This is all part of the democratic process. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose,” Abdullah had said.

He then called up Inspector-General of Police Musa Hassan and told him to ensure a smooth handover of power. Musa was instructed not to allow anyone to enter the respective state secretariats or to remove any files or documents.

He also told Musa to warn leaders of both the opposition and BN that he would not tolerate any attempt to create trouble and anyone doing so would face the full brunt of the law.

Kalimullah said in the following days, BN leaders especially from Umno had tried to come to terms with the results but there were those who sought Abdullah’s blessing to “buy over” assemblymen in marginal states like Kedah, Perak and Selangor or “to cause problems.”

“But he put his foot down and wherever his gentle advice did not work, he warned that he would not hesitate to use the law on anyone who tried to subvert the democratic process. And he asked everyone to move on,” Kalimullah is quoted as saying.

On the Penang front

In Penang, however, there were no such worries although the state BN, led by Koh Tsu Koon, was crushed by DAP.

Koh had anticipated defeat even before the counting of votes had started, and had met the governor and Abdullah to convey his intention to hand over power peacefully if it happened.

“After some discussion, Pak Lah and I agreed that, in any eventuality, upholding democracy in peace and stability should be our top priority.

” Just as I bade goodbye, he held my hands firmly and said ‘yes, we will do it,’” Koh recalled.

When it was confirmed that BN had lost Penang, Koh called the Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow and congratulated him. At a press conference later, Koh conceded defeat and promised a smooth transition of power.

The book “Lim Kit Siang – Malaysian First: Bold to the Last Battle” authored by veteran newsman Kee Thuan Chye is now available in bookshops.