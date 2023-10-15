Malaysia should ensure that it does not fall back to the lower levels of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, says diplomat Manu Bhalla.

PETALING JAYA: A US diplomat has praised Malaysia’s efforts to combat human trafficking, which has seen it secure an improved ranking in the US Department of State’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2023.

The report is an annual assessment of the efforts of countries to combat human trafficking and modern slavery.

Malaysia has now been placed on the Tier 2 Watch List, a slight improvement following two years in Tier 3 – the lowest tier – which put the country at risk of possible export sanctions.

Malaysia was previously on the Tier 2 Watch List between 2018 and 2020, having been in Tier 2 in 2017.

There are four tiers in the TIP report: Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 2 Watch List, and Tier 3. Tier 1 represents the highest level of government efforts to combat human trafficking, while Tier 3 signifies the lowest level.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers said an improved listing would put Malaysia in a better position to seek free trade agreements with the US and other major trading partners, for whom strict labour provisions often form critical terms in the agreement.

Manu Bhalla, the chargés d’affaires of the American Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, said Malaysia’s bump from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Watch List was testament to the country’s commitment to addressing the issue.

“What is important now is to maintain the momentum, and we would like to see Malaysia upgraded to Tier 2,” he told FMT in an interview in George Town.

Bhalla said an increase in the identification of trafficking victims and a rise in the number of prosecutions were key factors that led to Malaysia’s upgrade in the 2023 TIP Report.

“We have seen commitments on following through on the national action plan on TIP, with a clearer understanding that if Malaysia were not to be upgraded to Tier 2, our legislation would automatically have Malaysia fall back to Tier 3 next year.

“The Malaysian government is very aware of that, and certainly is taking significant efforts to try and get to Tier 2,” he said.

Bhalla said there has been co-operation between Malaysia and the US authorities to address human trafficking concerns.

He said US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) representatives had recently visited Kuala Lumpur, and discussed monitoring and evaluation measures with Malaysian officials and the Responsible Glove Alliance.

“The CBP on its most recent visit was able to announce that an additional withhold release order (WRO) was lifted against Supermax and one of the leading rubber glove manufacturers. There are a couple of companies that are still under WRO.

“However, we are seeing signs that the Malaysian government is taking this very seriously, and is making efforts to continue combating these crimes against humanity,” said Bhalla.