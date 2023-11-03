Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says an agreement was reached after a meeting with China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong.

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and China are ready to share expertise and experience in tackling global terrorism, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said an agreement was reached at a meeting with China’s public security minister Wang Xiaohong, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

“Today’s meeting also provided an opportunity to strengthen ties between both countries in facing challenges related to global security in Asia and also the world, in general,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Wang.

Zahid said he and Wang also exchanged views on current and international issues, especially those related to security that require cooperation between both nations.

The deputy prime minister also said Malaysia supported China’s belt and road initiative, confident of the benefits and economic spillovers from projects under the infrastructure programme.

Zahid said he hoped to visit China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping early next year.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2024.