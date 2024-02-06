According to Google, the rate had spiked to RM6.24 against the greenback around midnight before returning to about RM4.75.

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has sought to clarify an error on Google’s exchange rate for the ringgit against the US dollar yesterday.

The rate, according to Google, had spiked to 6.24 against the greenback around midnight before returning to about 4.75.

In a brief statement, the central bank said the “inaccurate” 6.24 exchange rate was “misreported” by Google.

“The high and low trading range recorded in the onshore interbank market was between 4.7480/4.7630 yesterday, as published on the BNM website.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise caution against using unverifiable sources as a reference for the ringgit,” it said.