Azmi Hassan says minister Tiong King Sing’s past spats over dress codes and alcohol consumption fuel rumours that action against Ammar Abd Ghapar was tied to issues of race or religion.

PETALING JAYA: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing should do more to dispel the social media narrative that the demotion of Tourism Malaysia director-general Ammar Abd Ghapar has racial and religious undertones, says a political analyst.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the removal of a top civil servant with 36 years of service to the nation with no official complaints against him has led to certain quarters giving it a racial and religious twist.

He said although Ammar’s replacement is most likely to be a Malay, which will prove that the minister’s decision had nothing to do with race or religion, the government needs to clarify this immediately in no uncertain terms.

Azmi said a general statement that Ammar was demoted to deputy director-general because he could not perform, without providing any specific incidents, has given rise to various interpretations.

“Sometimes you can’t help it, as Tiong had an issue last year with Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Md Nor when he alleged that tourists in Langkawi are being harassed over dress codes and consumption of alcohol,” he added.

In another incident, the minister told Perikatan Nasional MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin that there was no problem with his consumption of alcohol as he was not a Muslim, when she accused him of drinking in public.

“Tiong telling the Dewan Rakyat that he was not a Muslim so he could consume alcohol if he wanted to had also, rightly or wrongly, caused a perception that race and religion were factors in Ammar’s demotion. This must be put to rest once and for all for the good of the nation and the civil service,” he told FMT.

A former minister who requested anonymity said ministers have the power to demote or transfer any officer within the department. “With normal incidents, when it involves a top officer, he can get an opinion from the public services department. But he is not officially required to do so,” he told FMT.

The former minister said there were many cases of inept civil servants being allowed to keep their positions because of the “face-saving” culture practised by Malaysians.