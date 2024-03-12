Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspect the guard of honour during the welcoming ceremony in conjunction with his six-day visit to Germany. (Bernama pic)

BERLIN: Malaysia and Germany have called for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of hostages and immediate humanitarian assistance for the Palestine people.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his German counterpart Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the international community must also strive for a two-state solution to the decades of conflict in the Middle East.

“Sometimes we have some differences, but I think there are issues like the war, Gaza, where we agree on an immediate ceasefire and call for humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine,” he said at a joint press conference with Scholz.

Anwar, who is here on a six-day visit to Germany, held a bilateral meeting with Scholz earlier which discussed, among others, the Gaza conflict and a two-state solution to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Anwar said Malaysia acknowledged the concerns about what happened on Oct 7, 2023, when the conflict started between Hamas and Israel, but also appealed to the Europeans and Germany, in particular, to note the decades of atrocities, plunder and dispossession of the Palestinians.

Scholz meanwhile said that Germany – known as an ally of Israel – agreed with Malaysia that a lasting ceasefire was needed to find a peaceful solution to the Gaza crisis.

The chancellor said they were working closely with the US and Arab countries to prevent the escalation of the war and find a solution to the crisis.

“I wish we could find a lasting ceasefire during this Ramadan month, the release of hostages by Hamas. This could lead to more aid entering Gaza,” said Scholz, adding that he was glad Anwar had chosen to visit Germany on the first day of Ramadan and break his fast with the Malaysian delegation.

Asked whether today’s meeting could influence the push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Anwar said both countries could play a part in finding a solution.

“Germany has established good relations with Israel. And we have slightly better relations with Palestine.

“The only solution for now is a permanent ceasefire and, ultimately, a two-state solution. And this can be done if the international community has the courage and the commitment,” said the prime minister.

On Malaysia’s relationship with Hamas, Anwar said the country’s foreign policy had been consistent over the years, citing its stand against apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

He said Malaysia had ties with the political wing of Hamas, adding that the country had no relationship with any militant outfit.

Anwar also said that atrocities that had happened for decades could not be erased by looking at one side alone.

“The solution? It is not just releasing hostages. Yes, yes, I did express my concern that those (hostages) must be released. But then can you say is that all? Full stop? Period? What about the settlements?” he said.