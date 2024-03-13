Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was referred to the emergency department of a hospital early this morning, said the health ministry. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was admitted to hospital this morning after experiencing symptoms of renal colic.

In a statement, the health ministry said Dzulkefly is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition.

“Let us all pray for good health for the minister so that he can resume his duties soon,” it said.

Renal colic is the medical term for the pain a patient may suffer due to kidney stones.

Dzulkefly, an Amanah vice-president and the Kuala Selangor MP, is serving a second stint as health minister following the Cabinet reshuffle last December.

He first served as health minister under the Pakatan Harapan-led government from May 2018 to February 2020.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.