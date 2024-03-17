Ayah Pin standing in front of several structures in the area where he conducted his gatherings with his followers. The structures were demolished in 2005. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA: The Terengganu government is acting on attempts by certain quarters to revive the deviant teachings of the “Sky Kingdom” cult leader, Arifin Muhamad, better known as Ayah Pin.

State information, preaching and shariah empowerment committee chairman Khalil Abdul Hadi said the state government had learned about the attempts recently.

“We have received information (on the matter) and action is being taken by the authorities,” he said, Bernama reported.

Arifin, who died in 2016, made headlines with his teachings about the “Sky Kingdom”, which the Terengganu Islamic and Malay culture council’s fatwa committee declared as being deviant in 1986.

In August 2005, the Besut land office demolished several structures in the area where he had conducted his gatherings with his followers.

According to Bernama, a Facebook account recently claimed that there were efforts by certain groups to revive Arifin’s teachings in Besut.