KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to lead other Southeast Asian nations in terms of 5G network performance, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence report.

It said the country’s 5G median download speed of 451.79Mbps is faster than that of Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Ookla, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, said Singapore’s 5G median download speed was 330Mbps, Thailand 129Mbps, and the Philippines 125Mbps.

The report said Malaysia’s 5G network scored the highest consistency score globally for the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q2023) at 97.3%.

“The result indicates that 97.3% of Speedtest Intelligence samples on Malaysia’s 5G networks exceeded the consistency threshold, which is currently set at a minimum download speed of 25Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 3Mbps,” it said in its 4Q2023 Speedtest Intelligence report.

In terms of 5G availability, Ookla, which specialises in internet speed testing and analysis, said the 5G availability in Malaysia has increased to 27% in 4Q2023, up from 21% in the first quarter of last year (1Q2023).

“Since its launch more than two years ago, Malaysia’s 5G network has consistently performed well, making it one of the best-performing networks worldwide,” it said.

However, Malaysia is still lagging behind its neighbouring countries when it comes to 5G availability, with Singapore at 53.8% and Thailand at 45.5%, respectively, Ookla said.

The report also noted overall mobile speeds across all technologies nationwide increased by a factor of 1.45.

“Putrajaya also had the fastest mobile median download speed in the country at 191Mbps, which is 2.5 times faster than the 61.2Mbps recorded in the corresponding quarter the year before (4Q2022),” it said.