Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd has hung up a banner at its premises apologising for the recent ‘Allah’ socks incident. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: The factory of the vendor involved in the sale of socks bearing the word “Allah” will remain closed until Sunday to ensure the safety of its staff.

According to Oriental Daily, the doors of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd’s factory in Batu Pahat, Johor, were locked, with no sign of any ongoing work.

The company also displayed a banner on the gate of its factory, expressing regret over the recent incident and promising to uphold its commitment to preserving the sensitivities of a multi-religious society.

It also pledged to maintain harmony and enhance quality-control efforts.

The daily said this followed a flash mob protest staged by several NGOs in front of Xin Jian Chang’s factory yesterday.

Following police intervention, the group submitted their demands to the company’s representatives. Among others, the group demanded that the company hang a banner to apologise for the incident in front of its factory for one month and create an apology video for social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The NGOs also demanded that the company make donations to orphanages, Islamic schools or other organisations for the needy in the area.

The controversy arose after photographs of the socks, sold at KK Mart’s Bandar Sunway store, appeared on social media last Wednesday, earning the ire of the Muslim community and sparking calls for a boycott.

On Saturday, the company apologised and expressed regret over the incident.

Yesterday, Xin Jian Chang said it was considering legal action for negligence against its supplier in China.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram WhatsApp Google News Telegram

The vendor said it had contacted its supplier for an explanation, and that the supplier had admitted the socks were included in stock purchased “by mistake”.