The subsidised airfares for Hari Raya were initially only applicable to flights from April 7 to 9. (Wikipedia pic)

PUTRAJAYA: The government has decided to extend the RM599 maximum fare for one-way economy class flights from the peninsula to East Malaysia for Aidilfitri by an additional day.

Previously, the subsidised airfares were only applicable to flights from April 7 to 9. Now, the RM599 airfares can be enjoyed by passengers for flights from April 6 to 9.

“This will help passengers who are forced to purchase flight tickets at the last minute, or on routes with high demand, in their journeys back to their hometowns,” transport minister Loke Siew Fook said at a press conference here today.

He said this is expected to cost the government an additional RM1.8 million.

Last December, Loke announced that those travelling to East Malaysia from the peninsula during festive seasons will only need to pay a maximum of RM599 for their airfare, starting from Christmas.

He said the government would cover the difference for tickets priced higher than RM599, excluding taxes and fees.

This will be extended to other festive seasons, including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai.

At today’s press conference, Loke also announced that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd will provide six additional electric train services (ETS) from April 4 to 15, involving 1,260 tickets a day or 15,120 additional tickets.

He said these additional services will include two trains each for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar, KL Sentral-Butterworth, and KL Sentral-Ipoh routes.

“The total number of ETS tickets offered, including regular and additional trains, for this Aidilfitri season is 135,000 tickets,” he said.

