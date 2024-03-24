Na’im Mokhtar says every member of Malaysia’s multicultural and multi-religious society should actively work towards fostering unity. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR: Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar has urged the public to refrain from making derogatory remarks about religion on social media, as this would create hostilities in Malaysian society.

He said it is important for every member of the nation’s multicultural and multi-religious society to actively work towards fostering unity. They should leverage social media for this purpose.

“In the context of the Quran and Islam, it’s expressly forbidden for Muslims to insult others or their religions,” he told the media after officiating a Ramadan event of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council.

Na’im also urged the public to prioritise national security and prevent actions that may strain ties or incite anger among the different religious communities.