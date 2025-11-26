FAM rejects Selangor FC’s appeal, maintains fine, closed-door matches

FAM had imposed the penalties after its disciplinary committee found Selangor FC guilty of five offences during the Oct 29 match against Negeri Sembilan FC. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has rejected an appeal by Selangor FC against a disciplinary ruling over their fans’ behaviour at last month’s FA Cup quarter-final match against Negeri Sembilan FC.

In a statement this evening, FAM said its appeals committee made the decision during its first meeting for the 2025-2029 term yesterday.

The committee said it is maintaining the penalties imposed against Selangor FC on Nov 14, namely the RM100,000 fine and the order for the club to play their next two home matches behind closed doors.

On Nov 17, Selangor FC said it would appeal the ruling, claiming that none of their supporters were involved in igniting or throwing firecrackers inside the stadium during the Oct 29 match.

It also said the Selangor FC supporters were not involved in damaging or throwing stadium seats, and refuted claims that one of their VVIP guests had also thrown an object at the visiting supporters.

Selangor FC said their supporters did not start the altercation inside the venue either, and that it was triggered when one of the visiting supporters threw a firecracker at the club’s supporters’ seating area.

FAM had imposed the penalties after its disciplinary committee found Selangor FC guilty of five offences and issued the club a stern warning that heavier punishment could follow for repeat offences.

In the Oct 29 match, the second leg of the FA Cup quarter-finals, Selangor FC were defeated 3-2 by Negeri Sembilan FC but qualified for the semi-finals on a 6-3 aggregate.