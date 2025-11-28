Syndicates smuggling drugs in pig rectums, says GOF

GOF southeast brigade commander Ahmad Radzi Hussain said cows and pigs are used to transport drugs like marijuana and methamphetamine. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Drug syndicates operating on the Malaysia-Thailand border have recently been detected smuggling contraband across Sungai Golok hidden in the rectums of livestock, says the General Operations Force (GOF).

GOF southeast brigade commander Ahmad Radzi Hussain said the tactic was not new, especially at the Kelantan border, with cows and pigs used to transport drugs like marijuana and methamphetamine.

“These drugs are usually brought in from nations in the Golden Triangle to Thailand, from where syndicates smuggle them inside livestock through the rat trails along the Kelantan border,” Berita Harian reported him as saying today.

Radzi said the syndicates took advantage of enforcement personnel’s reluctance to conduct internal checks of livestock, especially of pigs.

He said during the monsoon season, the syndicates also smuggled drugs across Sungai Golok despite its rising waters, pulling them across in sacks tied to ropes from one side to the other, especially in Rantau Panjang or Tumpat.

Radzi said his brigade had seized various types of drugs worth around RM8.3 million from January until yesterday.

“We recorded 281 drug cases, with 236 arrests. The most-seized drug was crystal meth at 200kg, followed by marijuana (108.6kg) and meth pills (19,500 pills),” he said.