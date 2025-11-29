17 civil servants among 208 nabbed at Chow Kit ‘health club’

Police said aside from the civil servants, those arrested included professionals, students and foreign tourists. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Seventeen civil servants were among 208 people arrested by police in a raid on a health club, believed to have been used for sexual activities, in Chow Kit last night.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Azani Omar said the joint operation, which started at 8pm, was carried out following two weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, Bernama reported.

“We detained 201 patrons and seven employees aged between 19 and 60. They include 24 foreigners.

“We also seized condoms and several other items believed to have been used for the alleged sexual activities,” he was quoted as saying, adding that the operation lasted nearly four hours.

Azani said the two-storey premises had been operating for the past eight to 10 months, from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 11pm on weekends.

He said the health centre promoted its premises on social media platforms such as TikTok, as well as through word-of-mouth by its regular customers.

“Visitors were charged RM35 to enter the premises, while new customers had to pay RM10 as registration fee before receiving a membership card,” he said.

Those arrested were taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters for drug tests and further investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 377B of the Penal Code, for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The premises had several enclosed spaces, including small rooms and semi-dark areas, in addition to sauna and jacuzzi facilities.

The premises had several enclosed spaces, including small rooms and semi-dark areas, in addition to sauna and jacuzzi facilities.