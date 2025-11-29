Polls defeats show voters frustrated with Sabah DAP, says Phoong

Sabah DAP chief Phoong Jin Zhe with supporters during a pre-election party event earlier this month. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah DAP chairman Phoong Jin Zhe said the party’s dismal performance at the state polls clearly showed that voters were frustrated with the party, which he added must be treated as a wake-up call.

DAP lost all eight seats it contested.

Phoong, who was defeated in Likas, said he had heard the “anger, dissatisfaction, and disappointment” of the people. The election results were a wake-up call, he said. “We must review everything. A full post-mortem will be held soon.”

Phoong also took full responsibility over DAP’s loss, as did party secretary-general Loke Siew Fook earlier tonight.

Speaking in Mandarin, Phoong said he had congratulated Warisan president Shafie Apdal and hoped all winning candidates “serve the people well”.

He also urged Sabahans to set aside political differences and unite again. “We can be sad, but we must not give up. Tomorrow we rise again,” he said.

Apart from Likas, DAP also contested in Tanjung Aru, Kapayan, Kemabong, Elopura, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong, but lost a majority of seats to Warisan.

Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin thanked voters in Tanjung Aru where he was defeated by Warisan’s Wong Hong Jun in a 10-cornered fight

“I humbly accept and respect the decision. This is a reminder for me to reflect, improve and work harder for Kota Kinabalu,” Chan said in a statement.