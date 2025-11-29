Sabah couple say ‘I do’ before casting their ballots

Terrence Yap and Tracy Lo show off their wedding rings on their inked fingers. (Borneo Post pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Sabahan couple celebrated polling day in matrimonial style today, casting their ballots immediately after tying the knot this morning.

Terrence Yap, 30, and Tracy Lo, 27, held their wedding at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Kota Kinabalu, next to the Sacred Heart polling centre, the Borneo Post reported.

The couple, who first met as students at Curtin University in Sarawak, had chosen Nov 29 six months ago, long before the Election Commission announced the date for polling.

“So when we found out, we were a bit shocked. We were scared about traffic and parking. And we were afraid some guests might prefer to go and vote instead of coming to the wedding.

“We are very happy because everything went pretty smoothly. It was raining from morning until afternoon, but luckily it stopped in time,” Yap said after the ceremony, attended by around 30 guests.

Yap voted at SK Darau, while Lo voted at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Training Centre, both within the Sepanggar parliamentary constituency.