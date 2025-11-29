The future is in your hands, Zahid tells Sabah voters

BN chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Sabahans should ‘vote with calm hearts and thoughtful consideration’.

PETALING JAYA : Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has urged Sabahans to fulfil their civic duty as voters at today’s state election.

In a Facebook post, the Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president called on Sabahans to choose the best representatives for the state.

“I wish all Sabahans well as they carry out this mandate.

“Everything is now in your hands. Use the rights and power given to you to choose the best leaders for the state’s future. Vote with calm hearts and thoughtful consideration,” he said.

He also advised voters to plan their travel carefully, follow the authorities’ instructions, and prioritise their safety, especially amid the unpredictable weather.

His call comes amid the Election Commission’s prediction that voter turnout today will only exceed 60%, weather permitting.

The turnout in the 16th state election in 2020 was 66.61%.

PH’s Tanjung Aru candidate, Chan Foong Hin, who cast his vote at SK Bahang in Penampang, also encouraged Sabahans to exercise their rights at the polls today.

“The weather is good right now, and the voting process is easy,” he told reporters.