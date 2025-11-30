BN needs overhaul after poor Sabah polls outing, say analysts

BN won just six seats out of 45 it contested yesterday, its worst performance in Sabah in decades. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional’s poor performance in the Sabah state election yesterday, winning just six seats, shows that the coalition needs an immediate overhaul and rejuvenation if it wants to remain relevant in the state, say analysts.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia said Sabah BN must overcome perceptions that it is a “foreign party” linked to past federal administrations.

“What is most important is that voters want to see results, not just the candidates you put forward,” she told FMT.

BN fielded 45 candidates in the Sabah polls, but only six of them won, in what was its worst electoral performance in the East Malaysian state in decades.

BN won in Lamag, Bengkoka, Sukau, Sook, Liawan and Kunak. Several key leaders were defeated, including former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak in Usukan.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said BN must immediately take measures to revitalise its brand by pushing younger figures up its leadership lineup.

He said the decades-old coalition needed to make use of social media and “fresh narratives” to win over young voters and those in semi-urban areas.

He also said Sabah Umno needed to be given greater autonomy.

“Sabah voters rejected parties that were perceived as under the control of their Kuala Lumpur colleagues. With autonomy, Sabah Umno should be able to determine its own candidates, strategies and narratives,” he said.

Universiti Teknologi Mara ‘s Ariff Aizuddin Azlan said Sabah BN specifically needed a leadership overhaul coupled with a clear vision on its direction in the state.

He said its haul of just six seats will make it hard to mobilise support throughout Sabah.