Three burglars caught in the act ransacking Putrajaya luxury home

Putrajaya police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed (centre) with an array of luxury items seized when three burglars were caught ransacking a Putrajaya house on Friday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three foreign nationals were caught in the act of ransacking a house in Putrajaya on Friday night, and police said the trio were part of a burglary gang that picked on luxury homes, including semi-detached houses and bungalows, in Precincts 11 and 14 here.

Police recovered several burglary tools, cash, jewellery, luxury watches, and designer handbags, including items from Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Gucci, and Prada. The estimated losses from each burglary ranged from RM20,000 to RM50,000, Putrajaya police chief Aidi Sham Mohamed said.

He said the three suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were believed to have been actively involved in at least nine house burglaries over the past three months in these areas, Bernama reported.

They would conduct surveillance on the targeted homes, then break in between 8pm and 10pm when the residents were either away or out of town. The gang would typically cut through the iron grilles at the back of the houses to gain entry.

During the raid at 8.30pm on Friday night, police saw two men entering the property, while the third was waiting in a car parked about 300 metres away. A struggle occurred during the arrests, but all three were successfully detained. Police seized two passports, while one suspect did not have a passport.

The car was registered to a Chinese national, and investigations are ongoing to check if the suspects have criminal records.

The arrests were part of an operation launched on Nov 22 following a rise in house burglaries in Putrajaya, one of which was at the home of a former government official in Precinct 11 on Nov 1.

This year, 26 burglaries have been reported by home owners in Putrajaya, compared to 17 last year, with most of the incidents involving apartments.