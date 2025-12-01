KPJ Healthcare marks milestone with launch of first centre of excellence

The top management of JCorp and KPJ Healthcare at the launching of the Heart & Lung Centre of Excellence at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital. KPJ Healthcare University chairman Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim is sixth from right.

PETALING JAYA : KPJ Healthcare Bhd has launched its first Centre of Excellence, signalling a significant stride in the group’s transformation into a fully integrated academic health system.

KPJ Healthcare said the Heart & Lung CoE, established at KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital, will anchor a unified service line across the group’s network through standardised clinical pathways, multidisciplinary reviews, and data-driven improvement.

JCorp president and KPJ Healthcare University chairman Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim said the centre reflects a simple mandate: one system, one standard, better outcomes.

“The KPJ health system (KPJHS) is how we move from good intentions to measurable results where patients receive safer care, faster access and a consistently better experience across our hospitals,” he said in a statement.

At the launching ceremony today, Syed Mohamed also revealed that KPJ Healthcare has entered into a formal agreement with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting, which he described as “one of the most respected health systems in the world”.

He said two of KPJ Healthcare’s hospitals are already part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, giving clinicians access to expert opinions, evidence-based guidelines, and shared learning.

“With today’s agreement, we are taking that relationship to the next level – Mayo Clinic will work with us to shape the design and development of KPJHS, including our CoEs.

“Our teams will have more structured opportunities to learn, to benchmark, and to bring back ideas that we can adapt for our Malaysian context,” he said.

KPJ Healthcare president and managing director Chin Keat Chyuan said the establishment of the CoE in Johor reflects the group’s shift to a fully integrated health system.

“With KPJHS, clinical practice is reinforced by structured education and research embedded in daily workflows so that we can improve outcomes and deliver a more consistent experience across the network,” Chin said.

The Heart & Lung CoE is the first of 15 centres planned by 2030, set to anchor KPJHS while enhancing capability, access, and value for patients and communities nationwide.

The CoE will ensure that digital tools and data within the workflow support decision-making and reinforce consistency in care delivery.

Additionally, the CoE has been tasked to drive continuous improvement through practice-enhancement initiatives at the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital, thereby strengthening outcomes and accountability across the service line.