Albert Tei’s wife demands MACC release CCTV footage of raid

The raid on controversial businessman Albert Tei’s home comes in the wake of MACC’s probe into Shamsul Iskandar Akin, the prime minister’s former political aide.

PETALING JAYA : Lawyers for Lee Pei Rie, the wife of Albert Tei, are demanding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) release the raw closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of its raid on the controversial businessman’s home on Friday.

In a statement, lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, said the footage would offer the “definitive truth” to whether MACC’s officers had brandished a gun during the raid.

Lee had previously claimed that MACC officers had pointed a gun at Tei before handcuffing him, an allegation which the agency’s chief commissioner Azam Baki denied.

Azam had insisted the raid was conducted according to standard operating procedures.

Rajesh and Sachpreetraj said the recording was “critically relevant” to establish MACC’s conduct during the raid.

“The CCTV footage will prove (what took place) instantly. The CCTV footage is the definitive truth.”

They said until MACC produced the footage, its denials were nothing more than a public relations exercise “attempting to mask a severe breach of duty, accountability, and public trust”.

Apart from demanding the release of the recording, the lawyers also wanted the authorities to explain the removal of the CCTV decoder.

They want the agency to explain Lee’s claim that MACC officers had allegedly taken their phones and deleted the content on them.

Yesterday, Lee threatened to file for judicial review against the anti-graft agency if it did not meet a number of demands within the next three days.