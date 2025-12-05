Bung Moktar laid to rest in Sabah

Sabah governor Musa Aman, along with thousands of mourners, attended the funeral prayers for Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin at Kota Kinabalu City Mosque today. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The remains of Kinabatangan MP and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin were laid to rest at the Kampung Likas Muslim Cemetery here at 2.25pm today.

A light drizzle began soon after the burial, adding to the solemn atmosphere.

The cortege arrived at 1.45pm at the cemetery, where members of different communities and faiths had gathered to pay their last respects.

Many in attendance assisted with the burial process, including helping to carry the coffin, preparing the grave, and completing the earthworks.

Among those present were family members and friends and colleagues, including state tourism, culture and environment minister and Sabah Umno secretary Jafry Ariffin, Sabah Umno treasurer Salleh Said Keruak, and Kawang assemblyman Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

Bung, 66, died at a private hospital here at 1.46am, as confirmed by his son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar.

He had defended his Lamag seat at the 17th Sabah state election on Nov 29, with a slim majority of 153 votes.