Bung Moktar laid to rest in Sabah

A light drizzle began soon after the burial, adding to the solemn atmosphere.
The cortege arrived at 1.45pm at the cemetery, where members of different communities and faiths had gathered to pay their last respects.
Many in attendance assisted with the burial process, including helping to carry the coffin, preparing the grave, and completing the earthworks.
Among those present were family members and friends and colleagues, including state tourism, culture and environment minister and Sabah Umno secretary Jafry Ariffin, Sabah Umno treasurer Salleh Said Keruak, and Kawang assemblyman Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.
Bung, 66, died at a private hospital here at 1.46am, as confirmed by his son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar.
He had defended his Lamag seat at the 17th Sabah state election on Nov 29, with a slim majority of 153 votes.