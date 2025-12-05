F&B players, financial consultancy tie up to launch RM15mil entrepreneurship programme

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding at Kakatoo Restaurant at Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

PETALING JAYA : LJP Kitchen Sdn Bhd, through its brand Kakatoo F&B Group, has joined forces with ALAA Consultancy (M) Sdn Bhd and DOSZ Coffee in a strategic tri-party collaboration to strengthen entrepreneurship in the local food and beverage scene.

The three parties inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kakatoo Restaurant at Quill City Mall, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

The MoU was signed by Kakatoo F&B Group CEO Joyce Chong, ALAA Consultancy CEO Husna Nashim, and Adib Halim Azmi, director of W Capital Privy Equity Sdn Bhd, on behalf of DOSZ Coffee.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by ALAA Consultancy chairman Madinah Mohamad.

“As a start, the three parties will collaborate through the Natalah Egg Tart Business Programme, under which total financing of RM15 million will be provided by financing institutions to 1,000 selected entrepreneurs,” the parties said in a joint statement.

Under the partnership, Kakatoo F&B Group will provide a full operational package, including equipment, supply chain support, licensing and training.

ALAA Consultancy, on the other hand, will lead financial strategy, entrepreneur selection, programme governance and commercial structuring, while DOSZ Coffee will serve as the retail platform for nationwide rollout.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Malaysia’s F&B entrepreneurship ecosystem through a structured, scalable and professionally supported business model.

Chong was quoted as saying that the Natalah programme began with a simple insight: that egg tarts are a universally loved, easy impulse-buy product.

She said Kakatoo transformed this idea into a low-capital, fast-turnover micro-business suitable for canteen operators and local cafes as an add-on revenue stream.