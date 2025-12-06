Bar Council election sees lowest number of voters in 5 years

Lawyers at the Malaysian Bar’s AGM in March.

PETALING JAYA : Only 15% of the 25,338 ballot papers issued for the election of Bar Council members for the 2026-2027 term were returned, the lowest in the last five years.

The percentage of postal ballot papers returned last year was 22%, 2023 (20%), 2022 (24%) and 2021 (27%).

According to the results announced on Tuesday, which saw seven lawyers aged in their 30s among the 16 elected, Gregory Das, the son of former Bar president Cyrus Das, topped the list with 1,531 votes.

This was followed by Azmi Mohd Ali with 1,508 votes, and Larissa Ann Louis with 1,475 votes.

Others were Yasmeen Shariff, R Jayabalan, Abang Iwawan Narawi Kee Hui Yee, Abhilaash Subramaniam,Murshidah Mustafa,Marisa Regina Aris Rizal, V Kokila Vaani, Collin Arvind Andrew, Farez Jinnah, Jeremiah Rais and Chai Sim Ann.

A total of 40 lawyers stood in the election.

The top 16 will join 26 other members representing each state in the peninsula to elect the Bar’s new president, secretary and treasurer after the annual general meeting in March.

Commenting on the poor response, former Bar president Salim Bashir said the apathy shown by lawyers was threatening the self-regulating institution which needed to be checked.

“In a democratic institution consisting of a large number of practising lawyers, election to the Bar Council is a significant process.

“However, the healthy self-regulating institution is increasingly coming under threat due to the apathy from the majority of the practitioners to participate and decide on who should lead them,” he told FMT.

Salim said a high number of votes was crucial to render strong legitimacy to the council to stamp cogent recognition to govern.

He said this unhealthy development showed that the council ought to review the voting system to provide a faster and effective mechanism for members to vote with ease.

“The Bar Council could possibly explore an online voting system with strict and fair election procedures that maintain anonymity and transparent auditing.

“This will help eliminate inconvenience and encourage more members to take part in the election,” he said.