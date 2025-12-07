Anwar says he won’t rush Cabinet reshuffle

The upcoming reshuffle will be Anwar Ibrahim’s second since becoming Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in November 2022. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is in no hurry to reshuffle his Cabinet, pointing out that discussions with key leaders in the unity government have yet to begin.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman confirmed that he has not met DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook nor Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yet on the matter.

Anwar said he will take time to listen to party leaders before deciding on the shakeup, although the decision ultimately rests with him.

“I’m thinking about it. I won’t rush it,” he told reporters after the launch of his new book “Rethinking Ourselves: Justice, Reform and Ignorance in Postnormal Times” at Pavilion Bukit Jalil here today.

“I need to reflect after listening (to their views), and I have not discussed it with all party leaders yet. It is my prerogative to make a decision, and while I appreciate their views, I will decide on the matter.”

Asked if he had a list of names in mind, the PKR president simply replied that he did.

The upcoming reshuffle will be Anwar’s second since becoming Malaysia’s 10th prime minister in November 2022. Four portfolios are vacant, namely economy; natural resources and environment sustainability; investment, trade and industry; and entrepreneur development and cooperatives.

Thanks for only speaking out now, MCA

He also addressed MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon’s call for the prime minister to give up the finance portfolio and remove Azam Baki as head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Anwar said he welcomed MCA’s views but pointed out that it had never raised these two issues when it was part of previous administrations.

“I thank him for his views, even though they are new. When he was still in government, he never mentioned there was an issue. But it’s fine, that is his view.”

Chong made the call at Wanita MCA’s general assembly yesterday, saying these were two key reforms that would restore faith in PH’s reform agenda.

He also said these pledges would be easy to implement since they cost nothing and did not require lengthy processes.