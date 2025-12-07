IndiGo’s direct flights to Penang carry on despite crisis

An IndiGo direct flight between Chennai and Penang was launched in December last year. The airline also flies to Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi. (EPA Images pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Direct flights between Chennai and Penang by India’s IndiGo Airlines are not affected by the airline’s cancellation of almost half its flights in India, causing confusion for tens of thousands of passengers.

State executive councillor Wong Hon Wai said the IndiGo flight from Chennai landed as usual at 8.09am today at Penang airport. Operations have not been affected for several days now,” he said.

IndiGo’s flight cancellations arose when longer rest periods for staff were required under new flight duty rules, causing a shortage of crews. IndiGo said it had miscalculated the number of pilots needed. The Indian government has ordered an investigation into alleged mismanagement of IndiGo, the country’s biggest airline.

The Chennai-Penang direct flight was launched by IndiGo on Dec 21 last year.