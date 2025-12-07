Loke calls for fewer parking bays near transport hubs

New housing projects near transport stations may have fewer car park bays, under a proposed initiative by transport minister Loke Siew Fook. (Wikimedia Commons pic)

SERDANG : Housing developers should consider reducing the number of parking bays to be provided in new housing projects developed near public transport stations, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said.

He said a proposal had been submitted to the housing and local government ministry.

Loke said the current requirement of one or two parking bays per residential unit was among the factors contributing to higher property prices.

“For projects close to public transport stations such as the LRT or MRT, parking requirements could be lowered to encourage residents to use public transport,” he said after opening a new office building here.

He said several transit-oriented development projects in Kuala Lumpur had been allowed to apply for a relaxation of parking requirements imposed by local authorities.

Asked about concerns that many households now own more than one vehicle, Loke said the proposal applies only to new developments and was primarily aimed at young residents living near urban rail networks.

“If they live close to public transport stations, the need to own a car may be lower. This can also help reduce their living costs,” he said.

Loke added that the initiative is intended to support a long-term shift towards a lifestyle that depends more on public transport.