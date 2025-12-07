Redeployment of specialist doctors part of people-centric service agenda, says chief sec

Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said a significant number of specialist doctors were stationed at the health ministry’s headquarters previously rather than at hospitals and clinics that required their expertise. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The government continues to strengthen public service delivery through the redeployment of specialist doctors as well as police personnel to locations with greater need, in line with its people-centric service agenda.

Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said an earlier review showed that a significant number of specialist doctors were stationed at the health ministry’s headquarters here rather than at hospitals and clinics that required their expertise.

“We found that many specialists were not serving in hospitals or clinics but were based at the ministry. Therefore, we are implementing what we call people-centric services. Those at the headquarters are being mobilised back to hospitals and clinics.

“Between 2024 and 2025, a total of 380 doctors have been placed at clinics and hospitals, while 611 police officers previously attached to Bukit Aman have been reassigned to district and state police stations,” he said at a forum at the National Public Service Reform Convention 2025 here today.

Shamsul Azri said the initiative is aimed at ensuring professional expertise is utilised optimally for the benefit of the public.

Sharing his experience serving in various government departments, he said tasks within an organisation must always be guided by official documents and established procedures, and not solely by long-standing practices.

He said there were still tendencies among staff to follow familiar routines, even though such practices may not align with the actual processes outlined in the work regulations.

“What is important is to understand what is contained in reference documents clearly, what needs to be done, the rules that must be complied with and the prescribed workflow.

“Common practice is not necessarily correct and often does not adhere to the actual work process,” he said.

The National Public Service Reform Convention 2025 brings together policy experts from the public sector and industry.