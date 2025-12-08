Nanta denies ministry removed barriers at fatal Terengganu crash site

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said his ministry will also investigate road damage along the main road connecting Paya Jaras to Bukit Darah. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi has denied that his ministry removed the road closure signs and concrete barriers on the road in Terengganu where a vehicle recently plunged down a ravine, resulting in a couple’s death.

Nanta said that site investigations were ongoing to determine who repositioned the safety signs and barriers, which were put in place after a landslide in the area.

“It is important for us to find out who did this,” he said after the ministry’s monthly assembly today.

Hassan Shazali, 52, and Suzaimah Che Azis, 34, were killed after their car plunged into the ravine at KM52 Jalan Kuala Jeneris-Sungai Gawi-Aring while travelling towards Gua Musang on Nov 5.

Hulu Terengganu police chief Sharudin Abdul Wahab yesterday said that certain parties had removed the signs and barriers put up by the public works department (JKR) at the road.

In another development, Nanta said his ministry would investigate road damage along the main road connecting Paya Jaras to Bukit Darah, which residents claim has remained unresolved since 2023.

Residents allege that the problem stemmed from the appointment of “substandard” contractors.

“Anyone can make claims, but we need to investigate first,” said Nanta.

“We select contractors according to protocol. However, sometimes the appointed contractors do not perform at their best.”