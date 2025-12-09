Kuala Selangor district disaster management committee chairman Raiz Radzuan said all the evacuees were allowed to return home as the district had fully recovered from the floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The last flood relief centre in Selangor closed yesterday while fewer evacuees were recorded in Perak this morning.

In Selangor, the state’s last relief centre at SRA Pasangan, Kuala Selangor, which housed 38 victims from 12 families from Kampung Asahan, was closed at 3pm yesterday.

Kuala Selangor district disaster management committee chairman Raiz Radzuan said all the evacuees were allowed to return home as the district had fully recovered from the floods.

He said that 20 centres had been opened since Nov 24, with 29 areas across the district affected by floods.

In Perak, the number of flood victims this morning dropped to 411 people from 122 families, sheltering at five centres in three districts.

There were 487 evacuees from 140 families at five centres last night.

The Perak disaster management committee said the relief centre at Dewan Rumah Rehat MPTI Bandar Baru in Hilir Perak, which previously housed 45 people from 10 families, was closed at 8.30pm yesterday.

The relief centre at the Bagan Datuk youth and sports complex has the most number of evacuees – 142 people from 45 families – out of the eight villages in the district; followed by Manjung, with 140 people from 40 families at two centres; and Hilir Perak, which still houses 129 victims from 37 families at two centres.

The meteorological department has issued a forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms for these three areas this morning.

In Sarawak meanwhile, a relief centre was opened at Dewan Suarah Bintulu at 12.30am today, after several areas in Bintulu were hit by floods last night.

The centre is sheltering 56 evacuees from 14 families, from Kampung Kemunting and Roselind Suang Longhouse.

According to the Sarawak fire and rescue department, a team from the Bintulu fire and rescue station was dispatched at 10.30pm to Kampung Kemunting, approximately 7km from Bintulu town, in response to an emergency flood call.

“The water levels had risen, and the fire brigade team assisted in evacuating 16 people using a Hicom lorry,” said a spokesman.

The department also received an emergency call from Roselind Suang Longhouse at 12.52am, and a 13-member team was dispatched to the site.

The evacuees were relocated in an aluminium boat and transported to the relief centre by lorry. The operation concluded at 2.45am.