‘Trial by social media’ poses challenge to judicial process, says CJ

Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh said anyone dissatisfied with a court decision should exercise their legal right to appeal, rather than posting extreme or inflammatory remarks on social media.

PETALING JAYA : The rapid growth of social media and freedom of expression in the digital age poses a significant challenge to judicial institutions, as society often “judges” cases online long before the courts deliver their decisions, says Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

Wan Farid said the rise of such “cyber courts” or trials by social media had become more evident, with netizens making assumptions, labelling, and effectively passing judgment on the accused, judges, and other parties without fully knowing the facts of a case.

He said such behaviour was dangerous and threatened the integrity of the justice system.

“We must allow the judicial process to take its course. Let the prosecution present its case, the defence challenges it, and the judge decides based on the law and facts,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

“The tendency to pass judgment ahead of the courts may expose individuals to contempt proceedings,” he said during a question-and-answer session after giving a special lecture at Universiti Teknologi Mara titled “Judges as Nation Builders: Combining Talent, Knowledge and Values in Upholding Justice”.

The programme, held at the UiTM campus in Shah Alam and organised by the Faculty of Law in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, was attended by 444 law students.

Also present were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Azizah Nawawi, Federal Court judges Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh, Che Ruzima Ghazali and Azimah Omar, and UiTM vice-chancellor Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin.

Meanwhile, Wan Farid said anyone dissatisfied with a court decision should exercise their legal right to appeal, rather than post extreme or inflammatory remarks on social media.

He also reminded the public to refrain from making comments that insulted judges or any party involved in a case, as such remarks could damage the credibility of the judiciary.

“If you wish to understand (the issues better) or criticise responsibly, study the law and understand the process. Do not rush to pass judgment in cyberspace,” he said.