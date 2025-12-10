DAP’s 6-month reform push just theatrics, says MIC man

MIC central working committee member RT Rajasekaran told DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook that DAP had three years to discuss the slow pace of reforms with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, instead of airing its grievances in public.

PETALING JAYA : An MIC leader has accused DAP of being theatrical, claiming the party only raised complaints about the slow pace of the government’s reforms after suffering defeat in the Sabah state election.

In a recent Malaysiakini report, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the party would reassess its role in the government if Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim failed to deliver meaningful reforms within the next six months.

MIC central working committee member RT Rajasekaran said DAP had “every opportunity” over the past three years to raise such issues directly with Anwar, but chose to highlight its concerns through the media instead.

“This six-month deadline is just theatrics. If DAP was serious about reforms, it could have raised its concerns with the prime minister at any time. Why wait until after a defeat?” Rajasekaran said in a statement.

DAP lost all eight seats it contested at last month’s election in Sabah. The six seats previously held by the party – Likas, Kapayan, Elopura, Luyang, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong – were swept by Warisan.

Rajasekaran said the public could clearly see the timing of the message, and that DAP looked like it was trying to regain support ahead of the next general election.

He also asked why complaints about e-invoicing, the lack of reforms, and other issues were raised only now, despite DAP being the largest party in government.

“If these were real concerns, they should have been addressed earlier – not after a political setback,” he said.

He also urged DAP ministers to take responsibility for the failures and weaknesses in their own ministries.

Rajasekaran said these weaknesses had contributed to DAP’s loss in Sabah, and that the party should reflect on these issues before blaming the prime minister.

He also claimed that DAP’s criticism was driven more by political pressure than genuine principles.

“This is not about truth or improving people’s lives. It is simply an attempt to cover their own failures after a heavy defeat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selangor PKR election director N Sathia Prakash said some leaders were trying to shift the blame to Anwar instead of acknowledging their own mistakes.

“The rakyat rejected arrogant political behaviour, not Anwar,” he said, adding that public perception was shaped by the conduct of party leaders, not the government’s reform agenda.

He added that the unity government required humility and cooperation, not finger-pointing.

“It is time to stop blaming others and start reflecting on our weaknesses. Reform is not just a slogan – it requires honesty, patience and humility,” he said.