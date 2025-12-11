Maju Holdings chairman seeks passport release for UK travel

Abu Sahid Mohamed faces five CBT charges involving RM458 million and 13 money laundering charges concerning RM139 million, all linked to the construction of the MEX II highway.

KUALA LUMPUR : Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd executive chairman Abu Sahid Mohamed, who is facing charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering, has applied to the court for the temporary release of his passport for travel to the UK.

At case mention today, lawyer Jasbeer Singh Kaura told the sessions court that the application was filed yesterday. He said Abu Sahid wished to accompany his daughter who will further her studies at a university in London next month.

Abu Sahid’s passport remains impounded by the court pending the disposal of his case.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Anas confirmed receipt by the prosecution of the application yesterday but said they would object to it.

She said the prosecution would file an affidavit to state the reasons for its opposition and requested that the court fix the application for hearing.

Justice Suzana Hussin then fixed for the application to be heard on Dec 17.

The judge also allowed counsel’s request for his client to be exempted from attending the hearing.

Abu Sahid, 74, faces five charges of CBT and 13 of money laundering pending trial before the same court. He was charged in September this year.

The CBT charges involve RM458 million while the money laundering offences concern RM139 million.

All 18 charges are linked to the Maju Expressway Extension construction project.

The CBT charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of between two and 20 years, and a fine.

The money laundering charges were brought under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

The section prescribes jail terms of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity, upon conviction.