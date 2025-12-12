20 Malaysian job scam victims return from Myanmar

An earlier batch of job scam victims, including Malaysians, rescued from the border towns of KK Park and Shwe Kokko in Myanmar. (AFP pic)

PETALING JAYA : Twenty Malaysians who became victims of job scams in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have returned home safely, thanks to an integrated operation among Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar.

The foreign ministry said the group arrived at the Bukit Kayu Hitam customs, quarantine and security complex in Kedah at 7.20pm on Dec 10 and were handed over to police for further action.

“Officials from the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok went to Myawaddy via the Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to confirm the victims’ identities and take them into Malaysia’s care,” Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

It said the Malaysian embassies in Yangon and Bangkok provided consular aid to the victims, including notifying relatives, issuing temporary travel documents, arranging transportation, providing essential supplies, and accompanying them throughout their 26-hour journey from Mae Sot in Thailand to Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“This repatriation effort follows earlier operations undertaken by the ministry to facilitate the return of Malaysians trapped in job scam syndicates abroad.

“The foreign affairs ministry expresses its sincere appreciation to the government of Thailand and the authorities in Myanmar for their cooperation in facilitating and expediting the repatriation of the 20 Malaysians,” said the ministry.