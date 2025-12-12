AirAsia founder, Standard Chartered exploring ringgit stablecoin

Tony Fernandes’s Capital A and Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Bhd signed a letter of intent to develop and test the stablecoin through a digital-asset innovation hub overseen by Bank Negara Malaysia, according to a statement today.
“Standard Chartered Malaysia would serve as the issuer of the stablecoin, with Capital A potentially piloting real-world wholesale use cases,” the statement said.
It marks Capital A’s first foray into regulated digital assets.
The agreement “marks a significant milestone in our transformation from an aviation-centric group into a trusted, technology-led ecosystem,” Fernandes said in the statement.
Capital A is currently disposing its AirAsia aviation business to sister company AirAsia X Bhd, and will become a non-aviation holding company following the restructuring exercise.