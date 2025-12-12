AirAsia founder, Standard Chartered exploring ringgit stablecoin

AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes said the agreement with Standard Chartered Bank Bhd marks a significant milestone in Capital A’s transformation from an aviation-centric group into a technology-led ecosystem. (File pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The operator of AirAsia and the Malaysian unit of Standard Chartered have inked a deal to explore a ringgit-backed stablecoin in the Southeast Asian country, days after a Malaysian royal announced the launch of a similar token.

Tony Fernandes’s Capital A and Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Bhd signed a letter of intent to develop and test the stablecoin through a digital-asset innovation hub overseen by Bank Negara Malaysia, according to a statement today.

“Standard Chartered Malaysia would serve as the issuer of the stablecoin, with Capital A potentially piloting real-world wholesale use cases,” the statement said.

It marks Capital A’s first foray into regulated digital assets.

The agreement “marks a significant milestone in our transformation from an aviation-centric group into a trusted, technology-led ecosystem,” Fernandes said in the statement.

Capital A is currently disposing its AirAsia aviation business to sister company AirAsia X Bhd, and will become a non-aviation holding company following the restructuring exercise.