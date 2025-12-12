Cops take statements from 4 on discovery of foetus in garbage truck

Cheras police chief Aidil Bolhassan said police received a report about the discovery of the foetus at 12.51pm yesterday. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have recorded statements from four people to aid investigations into the discovery of a foetus in a garbage truck in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

Cheras police chief Aidil Bolhassan said the 25-week-old foetus, measuring 35cm long, was found with a broken skull and the umbilical cord still attached.

“The case is being investigated under Section 315 of the Penal Code,” Berita Harian reported him as saying today.

Section 315 pertains to acts done “with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth”. It provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine or both.

Two video clips were widely shared on social media yesterday showing the foetus found in the garbage truck.

Aidil said police received a report about the discovery at 12.51pm yesterday.