Failed attempt to overtake to blame for fatal Machang crash, say cops

The armed forces Hicom Handalan truck which overturned in a crash in Machang yesterday. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The fatal crash in Machang, Terengganu, which killed a soldier yesterday occurred because the armed forces truck he was in collided with a Proton Wira that had entered its lane while attempting to overtake a car.

Machang police chief Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said Fahmey Darus, 39, was seated in the front passenger’s seat of the Hicom Handalan truck, travelling from Tanah Merah to Kem Desa Pahlawan where he was stationed.

“When they reached the location of the crash, a driver heading from Kota Bharu to Kuala Krai in his Wira attempted to overtake the car in front of him.

“He entered the opposing lane, on which the armed forces truck had the right of way. The truck was unable to avoid the car and crashed into it,” Kosmo reported him as saying today.

Fahmey died at the scene. Three other armed forces personnel in the incident sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the Wira was seriously injured.

Fahmey’s body was sent to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem, while the injured were treated at the same hospital.

Shafiki said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.