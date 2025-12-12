No realistic chance of success, says AGC on not appealing Rosmah’s acquittal

The Kuala Lumpur High Court ruled last December that the charges against Rosmah Mansor were illegal and flawed as they did not comply with provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code. (Bernama pic)

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has cited no realistic prospect of success as a reason for withdrawing its appeal against Rosmah Mansor's acquittal on money laundering and terrorism financing-related charges.

The AGC said it filed an appeal on Oct 30 against the High Court ruling last year, but decided not to proceed after reviewing the grounds of judgment.

“After fully examining the grounds of the judgment, the AGC has decided not to proceed with the appeal to the Court of Appeal, after being satisfied that there is no prospect of success if the appeal is continued.

“Among the factors taken into account is that the prosecution could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, which is required in a court trial, as some important witnesses have died,” it said in a statement.

The AGC maintained that all key aspects of the case, including factual and legal issues, were thoroughly examined.

“As such, a notice of discontinuance was filed on Dec 9,” it said.

It added that the hearings related to Rosmah’s appeal in her RM1.25 billion corruption case related to a solar energy project for rural schools in Sarawak remained ongoing.

Rosmah was previously convicted by the High Court on three corruption charges linked to the solar project, receiving a 10-year jail term and a RM970 million fine.

“The execution of that sentence has been stayed pending the outcome of the accused’s appeal at the Court of Appeal,” the AGC said.

Rosmah, 74, had been standing trial on 12 money laundering charges involving RM7.09 million and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board.

She was accused of committing the offences between Dec 4, 2013 and June 8, 2017, and was charged on Oct 4, 2018.

Her trial, which began on Aug 24, 2023, stalled after she filed a striking-out application on Sept 6.

A notice of appeal was filed on Dec 20, 2024, a day after Justice K Muniandy ruled that the charges against the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak were illegal and flawed as they did not comply with provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code.