Try getting UEC recognised in PH-led states first, says Sng

PBM president Larry Sng said Sabah and Sarawak’s recognition of the UEC proves it can be implemented smoothly at the state level. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has urged Pakatan Harapan to begin recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in states under its administration if it is serious about fulfilling its election manifesto.

Sng, who is also the Julau MP, said Sabah and Sarawak had already recognised the UEC without issue, proving that it can be implemented smoothly at the state level.

“If PH wants to fulfil its election manifesto despite opposition from Umno, it should first recognise it (UEC) in PH-led states, namely Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

“This would be the most pragmatic approach in handling this matter,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Sng’s remarks come following Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s criticism of DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming, who reportedly plans to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the matter.

Akmal said Nga should understand the national education policy, adding that there is no need to consider a certificate that does not align with Malaysia’s key policy aspects.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools, and is currently not recognised for direct entry into public universities.