Washington considering Malaysia’s request to extradite Tim Leissner 

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner had pleaded guilty to his role in the 1MDB fraud. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The US government is considering Malaysia’s extradition request for former Goldman Sachs partner Tim Leissner from the US over his role in the 1MDB scandal, says the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC said the move was part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to pursue justice in one of the largest fraud schemes in modern history, which had targeted Malaysians as the primary victims.

It said the extradition request was submitted on Aug 14 last year, with Malaysia providing additional documents and information requested by US authorities.

