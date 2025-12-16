After 20-year wait, Penang’s Kg Bagan Serai project set to resume

Perda Ventures Corporated Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Noorkhaizan Mohd Noor (fourth from left) exchanging documents with JKP Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Farizul Arif Abd Mutalib. (Bernama pic)

TASEK GELUGOR : The long-delayed Kampung Bagan Serai development project in Permatang Pauh is set to be completed soon, nearly 20 years after it was first planned, says Penang Regional Development Authority (Perda) chairman Shaik Hussein Mydin.

He said the 5.5ha site would be developed into 117 low-cost apartment units to relocate the original Kampung Bagan Serai residents, who have been waiting for the project since the land was acquired in 2008.

The development follows the signing of a joint venture agreement between Perda through its wholly-owned subsidiary Perda Ventures Corporated Sdn Bhd (PVISB) and JKP Sdn Bhd. Technical issues after the land acquisition had previously delayed the project.

“Although the project was long delayed, the residents have not been neglected. All owners of the 117 units continue to receive monthly rental payments and they will also receive compensation from Perda until the project is completed,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony at Midtown Perda, Kubang Menerong.

PVISB and JKP were represented by their respective chief executive officers, Noorkhaizan Mohd Noor and Farizul Arif Abd Mutalib. The signing was also witnessed by Penang Bumiputera Development Council (MPBPP) chairman and JKP Sdn Bhd board chairman Khalid Ramli.

Shaik Hussein said the development plan is expected to be submitted for approval by June next year, with the first phase of housing slated for completion within five years.

“We only need about two to three acres for the first phase, with each unit measuring 750 sq ft and priced at RM42,000. Once residents are relocated and units handed over, we will begin the next phase, which includes commercial units and 299 medium-cost apartments,” he added.

Meanwhile, Khalid expressed gratitude to Perda, particularly PVISB, for agreeing to revive the long-delayed project.

“We never intended to delay the project, but certain factors caused setbacks. Today, cooperation with Perda is smoother as both are government agencies,” he said.