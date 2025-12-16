Regenerative medicine gaining interest globally

Dr Mike Chan (centre, in glasses and tie) fielding questions from delegates and exchanging business cards with them after his presentation.

PETALING JAYA : The role of regenerative medicine in healthcare has gained wide interest among medical practitioners as evident in the large turnout for a session on the subject by Prof Dr Mike Chan at a recent American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) forum in Las Vegas.

Chan, a Malaysian scientist and expert in regenerative medicine, expressed surprise at the high level of participation in his 45-minute session on “Stem Cells Regeneration with Precision in Regenerative Medicine: Approaches to Disease Prevention, Healing and Lifelong Health” despite he being slated as the second last speaker on the final day of the four-day forum that ended on Sunday.

Despite the late hour of his session, attendees remained in the hall, filling seats as he began his talk at 3.15pm that day, according to organisers and witnesses.

“I was honestly surprised by the turnout, given the timing,” Chan told Reuters. “It tells you how urgent and global the conversation around regenerative medicine has become.”

Following his presentation, delegates surged toward the stage, crowding around Chan to exchange name cards, ask questions and take photographs, even as the next speaker was preparing to start.

The interaction continued for more than 10 minutes inside the hall before Chan moved outside the conference room, where discussions carried on for another 30 minutes.

“There were clinicians, researchers and investors all asking very specific questions,” he said. “That level of engagement shows the field is no longer theoretical. Doctors want practical, translatable solutions for patients now.”

Chan, who was the only Malaysian speaker at this year’s congress, also sold a significant number of copies of his books during the event, with all proceeds earmarked for charity. He said demand remained strong throughout the four-day meeting.

Chan, who is the founder of European Wellness Biomedical Group, spoke on precision regenerative medicine and targeted cellular therapies during his presentation.

The A4M World Congress, one of the world’s largest annual gatherings focused on longevity, preventive medicine and health optimisation, attracts thousands of physicians, scientists and healthcare professionals from more than 80 countries.

Chan’s lecture focused on advances in targeted cellular therapies, personalised regenerative protocols and the clinical application of precision medicine in chronic and age-related diseases. He emphasised the importance of evidence-based approaches and ethical deployment of regenerative technologies.

“Regenerative medicine must be precise, responsible and patient-centred,” he said. “This is not about hype. It is about measurable outcomes and improving quality of life.”

Several attendees described Chan’s session as one of the most discussed talks of the afternoon, noting the sustained crowd around him long after the presentation ended.

The strong response underscores growing global interest in regenerative medicine as healthcare systems confront ageing populations and rising chronic disease burdens.

“As scientists, our role is not just to innovate, but to communicate clearly with the medical community,” Chan added. “The real work begins when knowledge moves from the stage into the clinic.”

The A4M is dedicated to the advancement of healthcare technologies and transformations that can combat chronic diseases associated with aging.