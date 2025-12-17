NGO calls for action over animal neglect at abandoned vet clinic

The bodies of the cat and dog found at a now-defunct veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

PETALING JAYA : An animal welfare group has urged the police and veterinary services department (DVS) to act over the neglect of animals at a now-defunct veterinary clinic in Damansara Damai here.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia (SAFM) said a cat and a dog were found dead in their enclosures, with another cat which survived and was sent for treatment.

It said a police report was filed last Saturday by former clinic workers, and that while the clinic was no longer operational, those responsible for the abandonment of these animals must be held accountable.

“We demand that DVS and the police investigate this case under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 for cruelty to animals.

“This neglect is a blatant violation of the legal and moral responsibilities owed to the animals under their care,” the NGO said in a statement today.

SAFM also called for appropriate steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, saying veterinary clinics should be held to the highest standards of care and responsibility.

In an Instagram post earlier today, animal rescuer Shima Aris shared photographs and videos of the dead dog and cat, found in a cage and carrier in the abandoned clinic.

She said two veterinarians confirmed that the animals had been dead for seven to 10 days.

FMT has reached out to DVS for comment.