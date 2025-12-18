Appellate court overturns conviction of businessman in mistaken identity case

Businessman P Thiagarajan and his legal team were looking into possible grounds and reasons to sue the government for malicious prosecution following the Court of Appeal ruling.

PETALING JAYA : Businessman P Thiagarajan, who was convicted for using criminal force to stop a civil servant from discharging her duties in 2021, has been acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

His lawyer S Preakas said at a press conference that they were mulling further legal action, including a potential malicious prosecution claim, though no decision had been made.

However, Preakas did not reveal when his client was acquitted by the Court of Appeal.

“We’re still looking into the grounds and reasons to sue the government for malicious prosecution,” he said.

Thiagarajan, better known as “Oms” Thiagarajan, was charged with committing the offence at a car park in Section 25, Shah Alam, at about 12.30pm on June 6, 2017.

He was said to have prevented Shah Alam City Council enforcement officer Rohana Bahari from carrying out her duties.

Thiagarajan’s defence was that he was not at the car park.

The magistrate found him guilty on March 25, 2021, and sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment and a fine of RM8,000. He has paid the fine.

On Oct 28, 2023, the Shah Alam High Court upheld Thiagarajan’s conviction and the six-month jail term imposed by the magistrate.

He was incarcerated at the Kajang prison until Nov 21 when the Court of Appeal allowed him bail.

The Court of Appeal subsequently accepted fresh forensic evidence proving that Thiagarajan was not present at the scene and was mistakenly identified in video evidence.

Thiagarajan who was present during the press conference today said he has forgiven everyone involved for what had happened to him and congratulated his legal team for their victory.