Melaka govt denies plans to allow longer hours for massage parlours

Melaka exco for housing, local government, drainage, climate change, and disaster management Rais Yasin said applications to the local authorities would be scrutinised to ensure they adhered to the rules that had been set. (Facebook pic)

MELAKA : The Melaka government has denied a report by a news portal that it planned to extend the operating hours for massage parlours, entertainment centres, and sports venues in the state to 2am on weekdays.

The exco for housing, local government, drainage, climate change, and disaster management, Rais Yasin, said the report was inaccurate and misleading, Bernama reported.

“The news report stating that the state government intends to extend the operating hours of massage parlours, entertainment centres, and sports venues is not true,” he was quoted as saying.

Rais said applications by industry players to the local authorities would be scrutinised to ensure they adhered to the rules set by the state entertainment licence special committee before being brought to the Melaka state executive council, which would have the final say on the matter.

He said currently, only premises located within the Melaka Raya area were permitted to operate until 2am during weekends, while those outside the area, such as in Kota Syahbandar, were only allowed to operate until midnight on weekends.

“These applications will be reviewed, but we have yet to grant approval for any involved premises to operate beyond the established time limits on weekdays.

“The operating hour limits are intended to control social activities while boosting the state’s economy.”