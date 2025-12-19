Anwar keeping religious affairs portfolio apolitical, say analysts

The appointments of Zulkifli Hasan as religious affairs minister and Marhamah Rosli as his deputy show that the prime minister wants to keep the portfolio free from the liabilities of political parties, according to one analyst. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appears intent on keeping the religious affairs portfolio apoliticial based on the recent Cabinet reshuffle, according to analysts.

Akademi Nusantara’s Azmi Hassan said the promotion of Zulkifli Hasan to religious affairs minister, and Marhamah Rosli’s appointment as his deputy, showed that Anwar wanted to keep the portfolio free from the liabilities of political parties.

Zulkifli, a senator, was an academic with International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) while Marhamah is a religious teacher.

Zulkifli used to be deputy religious affairs minister to Na’im Mokhtar, a former shariah court chief judge who was dropped in the Cabinet shake-up.

“Their appointments align with the approach of appointing individuals perceived as professionals (to the portfolio). This would explain why Amanah did not get the post despite having experienced candidates,” Azmi told FMT.

Syaza Shukri of IIUM said the portfolio was highly sensitive and risky given PAS’s strength in delivering religious narratives which add pressure on the government.

“In the current context, it may be better for apolitical technocrats to be in charge of the portfolio,” she added.

Amanah lacks bargaining power

A central Amanah Youth leader had asked why none of the party’s leaders were considered for the portfolio, citing candidates such as Amanah deputy president Mujahid Yusof Rawa who served as religious affairs minister from 2018 to 2020.

However, Syaza said Amanah lacked the bargaining power to lobby for additional posts in the government, especially the religious affairs portfolio, given its importance.

While leaders of the Islamic party should be capable enough to take it on, she said the reality was that Amanah, as the weakest party in Pakatan Harapan (PH), lacked leverage.

Nevertheless, she said this was unlikely to hamper its relationship with the other PH components, namely PKR and DAP.

“If you look at it in terms of the ratio of government posts to MPs, DAP is actually the biggest loser. Amanah is still in quite an acceptable position.”

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia agreed, saying Amanah had only eight MPs but two ministerships and two deputy minister posts.

“Umno has 26 seats but only received 12 posts, while DAP has 40 MPs but also just 12 posts.”