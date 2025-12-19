Govt announces 50% toll discount for Christmas

The discount on toll fees is effective Dec 23 and Dec 24.

PETALING JAYA : The government has decided to give a 50% discount on toll fees in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the toll discount will be effective Dec 23 and Dec 24.

The initiative will cost the government about RM20.65 million in compensation to highway concessionaires.

The discount will only apply to Class 1 private vehicles and will not apply to tolls at the country’s borders. It will also apply to Class 2 vehicles crossing the Penang bridge toll plazas.

“We hope that this 50% discount can partially reduce the burden of costs for Malaysians as they return to their hometowns to visit their family members for Christmas or holidays with their families during the school holiday season.

“This is also in line with the Madani government’s aspiration to reduce the cost of living for Malaysians across all faiths, ethnicities and beliefs,” Nanta said in a statement.