Teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

The man was allowed RM10,000 bail by the Kuching sessions court after entering his plea before judge Noorhisham Jaafar. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : A primary school teacher has pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in the library of a Kuching school.

Dayak Daily reported that the 41-year-old man entered his plea in the Kuching sessions court after the charge was read before Judge Noorhisham Jaafar.

The man was alleged to have touched the Year 6 pupil’s private parts and chest in July last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Adriana Maisarah Farid proposed bail at RM10,000 with one local surety, while lawyer Steven Beti, representing the accused, sought a lower bail amount, saying his client has five children to support and is also responsible for caring for his elderly parents as the family’s main breadwinner.

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one local surety, and fixed Jan 23 next year for pre-trial case management.