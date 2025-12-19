Thailand to attend Asean meeting on border conflict

Rescue workers extinguishing a fire at a house in Thailand after it was hit by Cambodian rocket strikes during a border clash between the two countries on Dec 14. (EPA Images pic)

BANGKOK : Thailand’s foreign minister , Sihasak Phuangketkeow, will attend a special meeting of Asean foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to discuss the Thailand-Cambodia conflict, the Thai foreign ministry said.

A ministry spokesman, Nikorndej Balankura, said Thailand remains open to dialogue within the Asean framework and views the bloc as capable of playing a constructive role based on facts.

He said the meeting would allow Thailand to present a factual account of developments and reaffirm its position, including its commitment to a sustainable resolution that requires sincerity from both sides.

“Any discussion on a ceasefire must be based on the situation on the ground, and Thailand is working closely with the Royal Thai Armed Forces,” he told reporters on Friday.

Nikorndej added that Thailand’s participation would be guided by the principles of safeguarding national interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while ensuring the safety of its people.

Armed clashes erupted over several days in July in the long-standing Thailand-Cambodia border dispute; the two sides agreed to a ceasefire on July 28 and signed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on Oct 26. However, fighting has flared up again, causing several deaths and displacing thousands of people.